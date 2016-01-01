Dr. Stephanie Varljen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varljen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Varljen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Varljen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Montoursville, PA.
Dr. Varljen works at
Locations
Dental Care Associates - Williamsport1660 Sycamore Rd Ste A, Montoursville, PA 17754 Directions (570) 323-4819
Dental Care Associates - Greensburg184 OLD ROUTE 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-3813
Dental Care Associates - Hollidaysburg712 S Logan Blvd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Directions (814) 946-1950
Dental Care Associates - Johnstown1415 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 269-3627
Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove2 Atrium Ct, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Directions (570) 374-2424
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Varljen, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Dr. Varljen accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Varljen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Varljen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varljen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varljen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varljen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.