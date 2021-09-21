Dr. Vanterpool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1934 Alcoa Hwy Bldg D, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8684
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vanterpool is awesome, she has helped me more than any other doctor. She listens to the patient and explains things well. My long term condition has been exhausting and Dr Vanterpool has been my only hope for any quality of life in pain.
About Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1659595270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanterpool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanterpool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.