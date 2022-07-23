Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderveldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Vanderveldt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Retina Surgery Center LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-9096
-
2
Georgia Retina PC960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-4830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderveldt?
Dr. Vanderveldt makes an appointment for an eye injection almost a pleasure. She is always gracious and ready to listen, and her answers to my questions are always clear and to the point. Plus, she is quick and skilled with that needle!
About Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538109160
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderveldt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderveldt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderveldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderveldt works at
Dr. Vanderveldt has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderveldt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderveldt speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderveldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderveldt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderveldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderveldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.