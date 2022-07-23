See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Vanderveldt works at GEORGIA RETINA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Retina Surgery Center LLC
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342
    Georgia Retina PC
    960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr. Vanderveldt makes an appointment for an eye injection almost a pleasure. She is always gracious and ready to listen, and her answers to my questions are always clear and to the point. Plus, she is quick and skilled with that needle!
    About Dr. Stephanie Vanderveldt, MD

    Ophthalmology
    21 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1538109160
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University School Of Medicine
