Dr. Stephanie Vale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Vale works at Ophthalmic Consultants, PA in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.