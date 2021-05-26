Overview

Dr. Stephanie Tootle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Tootle works at Memorial Health Physicians Adult Primary Care - Lexington Avenue in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.