Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson works at IRMS at Saint Barnabas in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hoboken Office
    609 Washington St Fl 2, Hoboken, NJ 07030
    Patricia L. Hughes, M.D. (Teaneck)
    400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 145, Teaneck, NJ 07666
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Oct 04, 2016
    I was a patient of Dr Thompson's a couple of months ago for my egg freezing procedure. My experience could not have been more positive! On my first visit, Dr. Thompson explained everything thoroughly and answered all of my questions patiently. Throughout the procedure she and her staff were professional, helpful, and compassionate. I was extremely happy with my overall experience and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Thompson to anyone seeking fertility treatments!
    TH in New York, NY — Oct 04, 2016
    About Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1568669075
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

