Overview

Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at IRMS at Saint Barnabas in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.