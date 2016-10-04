Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Hoboken Office609 Washington St Fl 2, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 963-7640
Patricia L. Hughes, M.D. (Teaneck)400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 145, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 645-1873Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr Thompson's a couple of months ago for my egg freezing procedure. My experience could not have been more positive! On my first visit, Dr. Thompson explained everything thoroughly and answered all of my questions patiently. Throughout the procedure she and her staff were professional, helpful, and compassionate. I was extremely happy with my overall experience and would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Thompson to anyone seeking fertility treatments!
About Dr. Stephanie Thompson, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Wake Forest University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
