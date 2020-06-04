Dr. Stephanie Teotia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teotia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Teotia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Teotia, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Teotia works at
Locations
-
1
Stephanie K. Teotia MD PA2301 Olympia Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 823-9652
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teotia?
Dr. Teotia is an excellent physician. She is very knowledgeable and truly cares about her patients. I always trust the judgment of Dr. Teotia.
About Dr. Stephanie Teotia, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760601371
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teotia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teotia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teotia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teotia works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Teotia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teotia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teotia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teotia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.