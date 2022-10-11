Dr. Stephanie Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sweet, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Sweet, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sweet works at
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center2600 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ulnar shortening bone osteotomy performed on each of my wrists in 2018. Stephanie Sweet performed the surgeries, which were both successful and life changing. She is an expert in her field and all of the employees at the Wilow Grove location are kind and knowledgeable. Thanks again for all of your help!
About Dr. Stephanie Sweet, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154358778
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweet speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.