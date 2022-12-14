Overview

Dr. Stephanie Sugin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sugin works at The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT in Southbury, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.