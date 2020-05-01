Overview

Dr. Stephanie Sturgill, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Sturgill works at Novant Health Forsyth Behavioral Health Outpatient in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.