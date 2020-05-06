Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Stover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doral Office8353 Nw 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 303-3872Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pierini A Solution for Beauty7777 N University Dr Ste 201, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (754) 222-8992
-
3
21st Century Oncology LLC8396 SW 8th St Fl 2, Miami, FL 33144 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stover?
Great professional and caring surgeon, almost one year after my surgery, and the results are above my expectations. She was kind and always reachable. Is my pleasure to recommend her.
About Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568464204
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stover works at
Dr. Stover speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.