Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Stover works at Ziyad Hammoudeh, M.D., P.A. in Doral, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Doral Office
    8353 Nw 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 303-3872
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pierini A Solution for Beauty
    7777 N University Dr Ste 201, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 222-8992
  3. 3
    21st Century Oncology LLC
    8396 SW 8th St Fl 2, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
May 06, 2020
Great professional and caring surgeon, almost one year after my surgery, and the results are above my expectations. She was kind and always reachable. Is my pleasure to recommend her.
Yuni — May 06, 2020
About Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1568464204
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • University of Florida College of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Stover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stover.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

