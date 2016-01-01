Dr. Stephanie Stoddart, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoddart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Stoddart, DMD
Dr. Stephanie Stoddart, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomfield, CT.
Family Dental Practice of Bloomfield3 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-5594Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Stephanie Stoddart, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1700223237
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoddart accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stoddart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stoddart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoddart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoddart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoddart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoddart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.