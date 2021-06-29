Overview

Dr. Stephanie Stitt Cox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Stitt Cox works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.