Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sterling works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.