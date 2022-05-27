Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.

Locations
DCEndocrine5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 527, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 941-3090Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never written an online review; however, someone as exceptional as Dr. Stein deserves to be acknowledged. I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes by my primary care physician and told to find an endocrinologist as soon as possible as I required urgent care. Not only was Dr. Stein willing to see me the following day, she came in before office hours to meet with me. Being diagnosed with a chronic disease that would completely alter my life at 43 years old is certainly scary! As I sat in tears in front of Dr. Stein I’ve never felt more seen, heard, cared for, empowered and supported. Her bedside manner is top notch and her empathy and loving nature shine through and put patients at ease. She has held my hand thru many difficult days and continues to do so! She is as brilliant as she is kind and compassionate. I think the world of Dr. Stein and feel incredibly lucky to call her my doctor! This is a doctor with such passion and drive to help her patients! A true diamond in the rough!
About Dr. Stephanie Stein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1710145255
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Emory University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.