Dr. Stephanie Stegall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stegall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Stegall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Stegall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Stegall works at
Locations
-
1
Mclean Medical Services Inc.929 Spring Creek Rd Ste 206, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 892-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stegall?
She is very knowledgable but talks very fast. Be careful while listening otherwise you would miss important points. In addition, be prepared with questions before your visit. Otherwise, because she talks so fast, your visit would be very short.
About Dr. Stephanie Stegall, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578538013
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stegall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stegall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stegall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stegall works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stegall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stegall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stegall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stegall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.