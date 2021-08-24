Dr. Smooke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Smooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Smooke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Smooke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla Gonda (goldschmied) Diabetes Center in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6232
-
2
Ucla Santa Monica Mohs Surgery Laboratory2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smooke?
Excellent and a complete physician. Very good and attentive staff
About Dr. Stephanie Smooke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1467404525
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smooke works at
Dr. Smooke has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteopenia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smooke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smooke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.