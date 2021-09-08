Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Locations
Virginia Beach Internal Medicine II1168 First Colonial Rd Ste 201, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Coastal Surgical Specialists PC1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 203, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in all regards
About Dr. Stephanie Sims, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1396906244
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sims has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sims on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
