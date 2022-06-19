Overview

Dr. Stephanie Shearer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Shearer works at Detweiler Family Medicine & Associates in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.