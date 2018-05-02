Overview

Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LUDWIG-MAXIMILIANS-UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH / DEPARTMENT OF ORTHODONTICS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.