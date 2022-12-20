Overview

Dr. Stephanie Schaefer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Schaefer works at Riverwalk OB/GYN in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.