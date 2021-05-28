See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.

Dr. Sbong works at Dallas Diagnostic Assoctn Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DDA Plano
    4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 28, 2021
    Larry in Allen — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Sbong, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    10 years of experience
    English
    1164788790
    Education & Certifications

    Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
