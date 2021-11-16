See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Stephanie Saxton-Daniels, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephanie Saxton-Daniels, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern.

They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3585 National Dr Ste 180, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 606-1360

Hair Loss
Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts
Dermatitis

Hair Loss
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots
Bacterial Infections
Burn Injuries
Callus
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Corn
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperthrophic Scar
Insect Sting Allergies
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sweaty Palms
Thrush
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Daniels listened carefully and asked questions before recommending a course of treatment. Her treatment and the prescribed medications have worked very well and my daughter is very happy with the results!
    ST — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Saxton-Daniels, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1578882247
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University Of New Mexico
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    • Rice U
    • Dermatology
