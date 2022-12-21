Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group98 Main St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-6080
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 704, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s very comforting knowing a healthcare provider has your best interest at heart. Dr. Saucier listens, questions and truly cares...a wonderful combination of traits that make her an exceptional cardiologist.
About Dr. Stephanie Saucier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1548680309
Education & Certifications
Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saucier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucier.
