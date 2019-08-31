Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO
Dr. Stephanie Sandberg, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Contemporary Women's Healthcare20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 100, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Patient, knowledgeable ,Compassionate, and Professional .
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
