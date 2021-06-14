Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Rubino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
GU Inc911 Ligonier St Ste 104, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (412) 537-5594
-
2
GU Inc522 W Newton St Ste 300, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 838-7500
-
3
GU Inc600 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-9736
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubino?
Dr Rubino is professional, personable and a remarkable Doctor. I had my first visit with her recently for a urology problem. She put me at ease immediately while going over my results which she explained so clearly. I highly recommend Dr Rubino.
About Dr. Stephanie Rubino, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1669607693
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Notre Dame
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubino works at
Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.