Dr. Stephanie Rothman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Rothman works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meriter Specialty Clinic
    202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 (608) 417-5454
    Sansum Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 (805) 898-3240

  Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthEOS
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    The Alliance
    WEA Trust
    WPS Health Insurance

    Patient Ratings (5)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Offers sincere attention and thoughtfulness. A great listener. Honestly cares about her patients. Knowledgeable suggestions. Detailed comprehensive report. In-depth lab tests ordered.
    Neurology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1639379514
    University Of Southern California Medical Center
    Western University Of Health Sciences
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
