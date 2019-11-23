Overview

Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at N.w. Rehabilitation Institute & Physical Therapy in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Pendleton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.