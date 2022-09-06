See All Psychiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD

Psychiatry
4 (11)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Richards works at CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Shadyside Family Hlth Ctr
    5215 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-2287
  2. 2
    Stephanie S. Richards MD LLC
    105 Braunlich Dr Ste 480, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 358-8666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2022
    There isn’t a better psychiatrist out there. She’s caring and kind, but also, and maybe more importantly, extremely knowledgeable. She works very diligently to make sure you get on the right medications for your needs. She is up to speed on all the new literature and research on all the medication she prescribes, so she will have all the answers to every question you have. I wouldn’t see anyone else. I’ve been working with her for years. She has been a literal life saver and I’m forever grateful.
    J.S. — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023083524
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards works at CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Richards’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

