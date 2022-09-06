Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD
Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
UPMC Shadyside Family Hlth Ctr5215 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2287
Stephanie S. Richards MD LLC105 Braunlich Dr Ste 480, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 358-8666
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
There isn’t a better psychiatrist out there. She’s caring and kind, but also, and maybe more importantly, extremely knowledgeable. She works very diligently to make sure you get on the right medications for your needs. She is up to speed on all the new literature and research on all the medication she prescribes, so she will have all the answers to every question you have. I wouldn’t see anyone else. I’ve been working with her for years. She has been a literal life saver and I’m forever grateful.
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
