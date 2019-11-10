Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Ricci works at
Locations
Newport Beach351 Hospital Rd Ste 316, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 423-3198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ricci?
Dr. Ricci is THE BEST doctor I've ever had. So lucky to have her.
About Dr. Stephanie Ricci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184656092
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricci has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.