Dr. Stephanie Repole, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Repole, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
Locations
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists155 Kingsley Ln Ste 405, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 278-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice to have Dr. Repole in Chesapeake. She is an asset to Chesapeake Regional Breast Care
About Dr. Stephanie Repole, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Repole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repole has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Excision of Breast Tumor and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Repole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.