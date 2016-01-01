Overview

Dr. Stephanie Purisch, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Purisch works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.