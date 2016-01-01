Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pothoven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO is an Urology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Pothoven works at
Locations
Iowa Clinic - Urology5950 University Ave Ste 341, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9950
The Iowa Clinic Ankeny Campus1410 SW Tradition Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (515) 875-9000
The Urology Center of Iowa12129 University Ave, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 400-3550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephanie Pothoven, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1033230560
Education & Certifications
- St. John Oakland Hospital, Poh Medical Center
- St. John Oakland Hospital
- Des Moines University
- WARTBURG COLLEGE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pothoven has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pothoven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pothoven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pothoven works at
Dr. Pothoven has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pothoven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pothoven. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pothoven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pothoven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pothoven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.