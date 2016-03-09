Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pope, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pope works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000
-
2
Diane Eden MD & Associates Inc.34900 Chardon Rd Ste 200, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 468-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pope?
Took the time to discuss treatment options, discuss the positive and negative affects of medication and answered all questions.
About Dr. Stephanie Pope, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275846669
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.