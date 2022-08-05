Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-2515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has to be one of the most caring peds surgeons around. She has performed one surgery so far on our infant son and saved him from dying multiple times because of it and we are currently working on a second surgery and we can not feel more at ease knowing she is the one doing the surgery
About Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356639652
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
