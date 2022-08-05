See All Pediatric Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Pediatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Polites works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 405-2515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews

Aug 05, 2022
She has to be one of the most caring peds surgeons around. She has performed one surgery so far on our infant son and saved him from dying multiple times because of it and we are currently working on a second surgery and we can not feel more at ease knowing she is the one doing the surgery
Aug 05, 2022
About Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD

  • Pediatric Surgery
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1356639652
Education & Certifications

  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
  • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Polites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polites has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polites has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polites works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Polites’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Polites. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polites.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polites, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polites appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

