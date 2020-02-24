Dr. Stephanie Pointer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pointer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pointer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pointer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Locations
1
Nashville Gastroenterology and Hepatology PC330 Wallace Rd Ste 103, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 832-5530
2
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
3
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Internal Medicine-Gastroenterology1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 400, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
4
Limited To Official University Duties On395 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6255Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
5
Saint Thomas Medical Partners2755 New Salem Hwy Ste 2A, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Directions (629) 218-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My main thing is a doctor that listens. Dr. Pointer listens.
About Dr. Stephanie Pointer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1518300607
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pointer works at
