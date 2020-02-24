Overview

Dr. Stephanie Pointer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Pointer works at Nashville Gastrointestinal Specialists, Inc. in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.