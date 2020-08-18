Dr. Stephanie Pierson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pierson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pierson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Pierson works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson 3007495 State Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 231-3447
-
2
Milford5718 Signal Hill Ct, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 231-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierson?
Dr. Pierson was, and is, simply stated, a boss. She, by happenstance, ended up delivering both of our babies -- three years apart -- one during Covid. Our first delivery was c-section after many hours of delivery. She decided it was time due to the numbers. 45 minutes later, our son was born healthy and happy. He's three years old now. Three years later, my wife had a natural birth where Dr. Pierson was our Dr. She let my wife decide everything. How, when, who, everything. Even while my wife was unsure about how to move forward, Dr. Pierson was flexible and confident. After 34 minutes of labor, our 2nd baby was born, happy and beautiful. Dr. Pierson's confidence and ability may be misconstrued. Her experience and knowledge of what needs to happen to protect your loved ones is second to none. I have trusted this woman to protect and look after the most important people in my life. I would, undoubtedly do it again. I prefer safe and direct vs. feel-good and inexperienced any day.
About Dr. Stephanie Pierson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083621262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierson works at
Dr. Pierson has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.