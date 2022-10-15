Overview

Dr. Stephanie Pickel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Pickel works at Omega OB/GYN Associates in Arlington, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX and Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.