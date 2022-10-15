Dr. Stephanie Pickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pickel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pickel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
Main Office505 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-3255
Omega Grand Prairie2912 Kraft St Ste 30, Arlington, TX 76010 Directions (817) 640-0771
Koala Center for Sleep Disorders Tx-14927 Lake Ridge Pkwy Ste 140, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (817) 640-0771Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, friendly, and knowledgeable. Takes th e time needed and makes it as comfortable as possible
About Dr. Stephanie Pickel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043413149
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical
- Univ. Of Texas Med. School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickel has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.