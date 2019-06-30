Dr. Stephanie Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Phan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
Eye Clinic Of Bellevue1300 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-7912
- 2 6520 226th Pl SE Ste 204, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 391-8602
Island Eyewear3236 78th Ave SE Ste 102, Mercer Island, WA 98040 Directions (206) 232-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phan surgically removed a chalazion, a stye infection that became troublesome. She was attentive and comforting in the delicate surgery that took place on the underside of my eyelid. And felt that she knew exactly what she was doing. I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Stephanie Phan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902987993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.