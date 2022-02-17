Dr. Stephanie Penrose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penrose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Penrose, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Penrose, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Penrose works at
Locations
-
1
Generations11175 E Mississippi Ave Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0772
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penrose?
Dr Penrose is extremely understanding caring and very kind. She is very patient, will answer all your questions, takes her time to explain things you don't understand. Dr Penrose is a life saver! She's my doctor and my surgeon. I was so scared to have my hysterectomy done, I was so scared of pain due to my lifetime struggle with my health problems and painful surgeries. But Dr Penrose is the bestest of the best! There was no pain after my surgery. No problems whatsoever. It was a miracle. Dr Penrose removed my affected organs and problems and basically got rid off my pain and misery I'd been dealing with for 40 years!!! I'm very grateful and fortunate for everything Dr Penrose has done for my health and I recommend her to everyone who is dealing with pain and problems and needs a very kind gentle and understanding doctor!
About Dr. Stephanie Penrose, MD
- Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770625535
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penrose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penrose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penrose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penrose works at
Dr. Penrose has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penrose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penrose speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Penrose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penrose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penrose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penrose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.