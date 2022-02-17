Overview

Dr. Stephanie Penrose, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Penrose works at Generations in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.