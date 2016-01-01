Dr. Stephanie Payne, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Payne, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Payne, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Malden, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Malden225 Centre St, Malden, MA 02148 Directions (781) 241-9692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?
About Dr. Stephanie Payne, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1588757397
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.