Dr. Stephanie Parks

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Stephanie Parks is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    500 Walter St NE Ste 510A, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 404-9922
    ABQ Podiatry
    ABQ Podiatry
7700 Menaul Blvd NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87110 (505) 299-4487
Hospital Affiliations
  Lovelace Medical Center
  Presbyterian Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr parks was very prompt in getting me in and was able to do quick x ray right in office so that we could move forward with a treatment regimen
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephanie Parks

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1760747844
    Education & Certifications

    Eastern Colorado Health Care Systems
    Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Parks is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

