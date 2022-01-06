Dr. Stephanie Parks is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Parks
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Parks is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 500 Walter St NE Ste 510A, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 404-9922
-
2
ABQ Podiatry7700 Menaul Blvd NE Ste D, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 299-4487Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Dr parks was very prompt in getting me in and was able to do quick x ray right in office so that we could move forward with a treatment regimen
About Dr. Stephanie Parks
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1760747844
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Colorado Health Care Systems
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.