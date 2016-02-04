See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, SC. 

Dr. Paolini works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmetto Health-USC Neurology
    8 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 545-6050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Home Sleep Study
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Home Sleep Study
Sudoscan

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2016
    Dr. Paolini is new but don't let that stop you from seeing her. She is lovely, patient, knowledgeable, and gives you hope when you have none. I can only hope she stays in the Pittsburgh Area.
    Melissa in Pittsburgh, PA — Feb 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558603241
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Paolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paolini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paolini works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Paolini’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paolini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

