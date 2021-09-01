Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Pannell works at
Locations
Ronald Reagan U C L A Medical Center10833 Le Conte Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-8492
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ucla Urology Associates1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pannell is an incredible Doctor! She listens, understands, shes compassionate, explains in great detail, makes you feel very comfortable and know that your in safe hands! She goes above and beyond to make sure before surgery that shes checked everything throughly. So that there will be no surprises! My husband who is diagnosed with Kidney cancer just felt at peace with her. And we saw 2 other urologists before her. My husband has some little complications and she was understanding that keeping me near him is what's best to help her treat him. Now that is a True Doctor!! We highly Recommend her!! You would be in the best hands with her! And DONT listen to that 1* STAR Review! Cause that is so NOT Dr. Pannell.
About Dr. Stephanie Pannell, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Pannell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pannell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannell works at
Dr. Pannell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannell.
