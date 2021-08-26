See All General Surgeons in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. 

Dr. Ng works at Monmouth South Breast Surgical Lakewood in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth South Breast Surgical Lakewood
    456 Chestnut St Unit 302, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 523-5110
  2. 2
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    100 State Route 36 Ste 2K, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 531-6600
  3. 3
    Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
    600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-1900
  4. 4
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 26, 2021
Great Dr and staff! Would recommend Dr Ng to any woman needing compassionate care and expert medical guidance through breast surgery! Available for questions, concerns, 5 star dr and staff??
Jeanette Tralies — Aug 26, 2021
Photo: Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD
About Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD

  • Breast Surgical Oncology
  • English
  • 1891107876
Education & Certifications

  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephanie Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

