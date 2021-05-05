Dr. Stephanie Nahas-Geiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahas-Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Nahas-Geiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Nahas-Geiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nahas goes above and beyond to help with my condition. She has never questioned or patronized me in any way, as many doctors have (when dealing with this). I have always felt understood and have always felt that there is hope when I see her.
About Dr. Stephanie Nahas-Geiger, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033265004
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahas-Geiger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahas-Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahas-Geiger has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahas-Geiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahas-Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahas-Geiger.
