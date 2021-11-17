Dr. Muylaert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Muylaert, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Muylaert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Muylaert works at
Locations
Denver Ophthalmology Center8381 Southpark Ln, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 991-9662
Denver Ophthamology Center850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 100A, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 991-9662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muylaert?
I was unable to access this survey link, but was helped by donis to fill this out. Dr. Muylaert exeeeded my expetations! First, it was virtually painless! Second, the results were absolutely amazing.! After having worn glasses for 70+ years, I no longer need them, for neither close up nor distance vision. The DOC is Your place to go to for ANYONE who needs any eye surgery. Sincerely, Durant Davidson
About Dr. Stephanie Muylaert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659533511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muylaert accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muylaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muylaert works at
Dr. Muylaert has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muylaert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Muylaert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muylaert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muylaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muylaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.