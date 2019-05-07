See All Oncologists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Oncology
Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Munns works at National Pain Centers LLC in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Pain Centers LLC
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992
  2. 2
    West Penn Medical Associates P.c.
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-1116
  3. 3
    Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
    1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Hinsdale
    120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 472-1992

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Uterine Cancer

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2019
    I was going to have surgery with someone else and I am so glad I had it with Dr. Munns. Very professional and an expert in her field.
    About Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munns has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Munns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

