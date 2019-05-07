Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
National Pain Centers LLC800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 302, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 472-1992
West Penn Medical Associates P.c.4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1116
Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (847) 472-1992
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (847) 472-1992
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was going to have surgery with someone else and I am so glad I had it with Dr. Munns. Very professional and an expert in her field.
About Dr. Stephanie Munns, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munns has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Munns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.