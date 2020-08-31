See All Oncologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Vanderbilit University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Moline works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Northwest
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cancer Care Northwest
    1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moline?

    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Moline performed my lumpectomy after my diagnosis with Stage 1 Grade 3 Breast Cancer. She spent two hours with my husband and me, thoroughly going over every aspect of the cancer; my risks; what my surgery and treatment options were. She is kind and compassionate, thorough; extremely knowledgeable; and cares for her patients. I would highly recommend her to anyone, without reservation.
    — Aug 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moline to family and friends

    Dr. Moline's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moline

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225027436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U South Ala
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Alabama
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilit University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moline has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephanie Moline, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.