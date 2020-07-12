Overview

Dr. Stephanie Mitsos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Mitsos works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Tinton Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.